Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life

Colorectal Cancer Alliance announces $100M fund for research04:55
Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life04:16
Craig Melvin shares a look at new push for cancer screenings04:38
Daylight Saving Time debate comes back around — again03:37
Eli Lilly releases ad slamming Hollywood’s Ozempic obsession02:47
Here are important health numbers women need to know and track04:50
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs03:33
Is it OK to wear makeup while exercising?02:31
First over-the-counter birth control pill headed to pharmacies02:42
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness02:35
3 expert tips for rekindling your romance11:43
Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine04:20
Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace03:55
Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing03:28
See Start TODAY's March 2024 fitness plan00:55
How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs04:48
Craig Melvin unveils new project for colorectal cancer awareness01:01
Alabama moves to restore IVF after controversial embryo ruling02:05
Start TODAY members celebrate finish of February walking challenge03:42
Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches04:43
Changes to make now for a longer and healthier life04:16
Dr. Peter Attia, a physician focused on increasing lifespan and wellness, joins TODAY to share the five key steps to not just live longer but better.March 8, 2024
