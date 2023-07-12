Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations
While some women are reluctant to talk about menopause, celebrities are shining a spotlight to encourage conversations around health. NBC’s Maria Shriver and Dr. Beri Ridgeway join TODAY to talk about the new focus on aging and symptoms.July 12, 2023
