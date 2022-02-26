Celebrities speak out against Russian invasion of Ukraine
02:27
Share this -
copied
Athletes and entertainers are voicing their support for the Ukrainian people and disgust for Russia’s actions. Ukrainian “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy spoke out against the conflict in a series of videos from Kyiv, while Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a camera after a semifinal win in Dubai. NBC's Blayne Alexander reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Celebrities speak out against Russian invasion of Ukraine
02:27
UP NEXT
Why the CDC has eased mask requirements for most of the country
03:18
Scott Peterson fights to overturn 2004 murder conviction
01:49
Team USA Paralympic athletes arrive in Beijing
00:32
Jan. 6 rioter who carried Pelosi’s podium sentenced