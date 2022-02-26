IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Celebrities speak out against Russian invasion of Ukraine

TODAY

Celebrities speak out against Russian invasion of Ukraine

Athletes and entertainers are voicing their support for the Ukrainian people and disgust for Russia’s actions. Ukrainian “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy spoke out against the conflict in a series of videos from Kyiv, while Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a camera after a semifinal win in Dubai. NBC's Blayne Alexander reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 26, 2022

