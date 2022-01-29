Celebrating Dylan Dreyer’s 9 years at Weekend TODAY
After working weekends for nearly a decade, TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is moving to a Monday through Friday schedule. We take a look back at all the fun and impactful moments she’s had on Weekend TODAY, including some intense storm coverage and plenty of visits to the Kentucky Derby. While Dylan said it’s “bittersweet” to step away, she’s looking forward to spending weekends with her family.Jan. 29, 2022
