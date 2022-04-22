IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: See how innovators are tackling climate change with creative solutions on TODAY All Day

  • ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’

    06:53

  • Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

    04:34

  • Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'

    07:16

  • Should you let your partner go through your phone?

    04:30

  • Alfonso Herrera talks ‘Ozark’ finale: ‘I was incredibly shocked’

    05:26

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to host 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    00:56
  • Now Playing

    Celebrating Barbra Streisand ahead of her 80th birthday

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Lynda Carter says she has Wonder Woman uniform on stand-by

    00:23

  • Disturbing video, text messages shown during Johnny Depp trial

    02:55

  • Sienna Miller talks stepping into her role in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

    01:47

  • June Diane Raphael was ‘wrecked’ over final ‘Grace and Frankie’ episode

    05:31

  • Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch talk 'POTUS' show on Broadway

    05:04

  • Stephen King horrifies internet with microwave salmon recipe

    01:31

  • Contestant Mattea Roach goes solo in Final Jeopardy! round

    00:58

  • David Attenborough narrates wildly realistic dinosaur docuseries

    01:22

  • George Michael documentary will be narrated by the late singer

    00:41

  • Alec Baldwin attorneys claims new ‘Rust’ report exonerates him

    02:19

  • Prince Harry's comments in TODAY exclusive draw strong reaction

    02:35

  • Natasha Lyonne says ‘Russian Doll’ is a ‘love letter’ to Amy Poehler

    05:42

  • Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’

    06:11

TODAY

Celebrating Barbra Streisand ahead of her 80th birthday

02:35

Barbra Streisand has been entertaining fans for nearly 60 years as a singer, actor, director, writer, designer and activist. Ahead of her 80th birthday, NBC’s Joe Fryer speaks with Kristen Chenoweth and Josh Groban who sing her praises.April 22, 2022

Barbra Streisand explains why she hates singing in public

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’

    06:53

  • Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

    04:34

  • Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'

    07:16

  • Should you let your partner go through your phone?

    04:30

  • Alfonso Herrera talks ‘Ozark’ finale: ‘I was incredibly shocked’

    05:26

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to host 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    00:56

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All