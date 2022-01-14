Celebrating 70 unforgettable years of TODAY

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Tiger sharks move up north as ocean temperatures climb02:44
What’s next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?03:23
Prince Andrew stripped of military titles amid sex abuse lawsuit01:56
Watch this lost dog get rescued 6 days after being lost in landslide00:39
California governor denies parole for RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan00:30
North Korea fires 2 missiles eastward00:22
Novak Djokovic's Australian visa revoked again, faces deportation02:05
Oath Keepers group leader arrested in Jan. 6 attack investigation01:58
Biden's push for sweeping voting rights legislation hits stumbling block02:35
Supreme Court blocks Biden’s COVID-19 mandate02:44
Major winter storm moves across the US02:14
Groundbreaking surgery gives hope to people suffering from debilitating fainting04:04
Island made famous by film 'The Beach' reopens with restrictions04:37
Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew02:26
Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 7802:15
Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks03:28
‘Rust’ movie shooting: New lawsuit filed against prop shop that supplied ammo03:01
Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian Open00:30
Medical helicopter crashed as result of an accident, investigators say00:35
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 committee00:28
Celebrating 70 unforgettable years of TODAY11:51
From the iconic events that changed the world, to the memorable moments and laughter, join us as we toast to an American institution's 70 extraordinary years.Jan. 14, 2022
UP NEXT
Tiger sharks move up north as ocean temperatures climb02:44
What’s next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?03:23
Prince Andrew stripped of military titles amid sex abuse lawsuit01:56
Watch this lost dog get rescued 6 days after being lost in landslide00:39
California governor denies parole for RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan00:30
North Korea fires 2 missiles eastward00:22