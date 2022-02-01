Celebrate the Lunar New Year with these pork and chive dumplings
Chef Joanne Chang joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to show off recipes you can make this Lunar New Year. On the menu are her pork and chive dumplings that are sure to hit the spot, and she also talks about symbolic items for the holiday, including oranges and red envelopes.Feb. 1, 2022
