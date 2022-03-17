IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
St. Patrick's Day feast: Smoked ham hock, braised cabbage, champ potatoes
Chef Declan Horgan joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with a St. Patrick’s Day feast of smoked ham hock with braised cabbage and champ potatoes.March 17, 2022
