  • How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences

    05:00

  • Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana

    05:53

  • First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution

    00:32

  • Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated

    02:56

  • Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality

    02:38

  • Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

    03:08

  • Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets

    00:25

  • NY prosecutors drop groping charges against Andrew Cuomo

    00:23

  • North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile

    00:24

  • A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows

    02:15

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

    02:28
    CDC under fire for ‘confusing’ COVID guidance, Chicago schools switch to remote learning

    02:14
    Fallout grows over response to drivers stranded for 20+ hours on 1-95

    05:24

  • Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test

    04:54

  • Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’

    03:26

  • Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situations

    05:07

  • What kind of masks should children wear in school?

    03:38

  • Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him

    01:45

  • Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity

    04:05

  • Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown

    02:52

The CDC is facing criticism after recently cutting COVID isolation guidance down from ten days to five for people without symptoms, saying a COVID test wasn’t necessary. The newest guidance says people who are feeling better can head out with masks but medical experts say it’s hard to ask people to judge their own symptoms. Meanwhile officials in Chicago canceled classes for hundreds of thousands of students Wednesday. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 5, 2022

CDC clarifies isolation guidance to include testing, if possible

