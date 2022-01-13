CDC to update guidance on masks as free tests for schools could start arriving this month
Millions of free COVID-19 tests will soon be headed to schools nationwide with the first shipments expected as early as this month. Meanwhile the White House says it’s considering ways to increase the availability of higher-quality masks as the CDC plans to update their guidance on masks. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 13, 2022
