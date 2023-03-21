IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

CDC warns of drug-resistant fungus spreading at alarming rate

02:17

The CDC is sounding off on what it calls an urgent public health threat of the spread of a highly drug-resistant fungus, with scientists saying it could be dangerous for people who are medically fragile. NBC senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres weighs in on how concerned people should be.March 21, 2023

