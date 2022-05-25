IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Savannah Guthrie reports live from Texas: Watch here on TODAY All Day

  • UP NEXT

    Trump-backed pick Perdue falls short in Georgia governor bid

    00:25

  • NOAA predicts another above-average hurricane season

    00:38

  • Lawmakers share mixed responses on guns amid Texas shooting

    02:49

  • Gunman barricaded inside classroom with students, official says

    05:51

  • Parents and families mourn worst school shooting in Texas history

    02:38

  • Death toll rises to 21 in Texas elementary school mass shooting

    04:03

  • Stroke survivor, 28, shares symptoms and warning signs

    04:45

  • Exclusive: MacKenzie Scott donates $122M to Big Brothers Big Sisters

    05:24

  • Inside the USS Bataan’s journey to NYC’s Fleet Week

    03:17

  • Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for mysterious Bahamas deaths

    00:27

  • Jealousy may have been motive in alleged love triangle murder, police say

    02:08

  • Will Amber Head's team call Johnny Depp to testify?

    03:18

  • Massive wedge tornado tears through rural Texas

    01:35

  • NYC's last public pay phones removed from Times Square

    00:31

  • 1 dead, 3 hurt after falling over Los Angeles cliff

    00:17

  • Second military plane carrying baby formula set to arrive in US

    00:18

  • Russia reportedly now controls about 20% of Ukraine

    02:08

  • Biden doubles down on controversial Taiwan comments

    01:55

  • How to identify a monkeypox rash: Symptoms to look out for

    02:18

  • CDC warns LGBTQ community at higher risk to get monkeypox

    01:56

TODAY

CDC says monkeypox spreads through physical contact

00:25

The CDC has announced that monkeypox is primarily spread through sustained physical contact, such as skin-to-skin touch with someone with an active rash. They are emphasizing that it does not spread easily through the air like COVID-19.May 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Trump-backed pick Perdue falls short in Georgia governor bid

    00:25

  • NOAA predicts another above-average hurricane season

    00:38

  • Lawmakers share mixed responses on guns amid Texas shooting

    02:49

  • Gunman barricaded inside classroom with students, official says

    05:51

  • Parents and families mourn worst school shooting in Texas history

    02:38

  • Death toll rises to 21 in Texas elementary school mass shooting

    04:03

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All