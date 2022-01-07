CDC's Rochelle Walensky on COVID-19 surge and confusion over guidelines
06:29
Share this -
copied
Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, joins TODAY to clarify isolation guidelines and addresses the confusion saying, "We at the CDC are 12,000 people who are working 24/7, following the science, with an ever-evolving nature in the midst of a really fast moving pandemic...We will continue to update, we will continue to improve how we communicate...this is fast-moving science."Jan. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution
06:36
How to drive safely during the winter storm season
02:24
How to play Wordle, the new game that’s taking the internet by storm
02:20
Watch: Wyoming state trooper narrowly avoids collision on icy highway