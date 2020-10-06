CDC revises guidance on coronavirus airborne spread indoors

CDC revises guidance on coronavirus airborne spread indoors02:41
The White House medical unit reportedly declined an offer from the CDC to help identify and track down people who may have been exposed to White House staffers who tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the CDC revised its guidelines on indoor spread of the coronavirus and the White House blocked the FDA from enacting stricter guidelines that would make a vaccine’s introduction before Election Day all but impossible. NBC chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.