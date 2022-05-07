IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

CDC probing cases of hepatitis linked to the deaths of 5 children

The CDC is racing to find the cause of a mysterious liver disease linked to the deaths of five children since October. Nearly all of the previously healthy children were hospitalized and at least 14 required a liver transplant.May 7, 2022

CDC investigating deaths of 5 children possibly linked to mysterious liver disease

