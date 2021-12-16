CDC predicts delta, omicron variants could fuel massive spike in COVID-19 infections
New data released from the CDC shows an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, in addition to hospitalizations and deaths rising nationwide. Authorities fear that the weeks ahead could be worse amid the holiday season. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Dec. 16, 2021
