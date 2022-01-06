IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Want a 'new year, new you'? Shop Steals & Deals resolution essentials up to 76% off

  • Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status

    02:11

  • $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers

    00:53

  • More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm

    00:28

  • Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12

    00:32

  • 83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Liz Cheney: We won’t let Trump hide behind ‘phony claims’ during Jan. 6 investigation

    09:31

  • Nation marks 1 year since riots at US Capitol

    01:57

  • How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences

    05:00

  • Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana

    05:53

  • First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution

    00:32

  • Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated

    02:56

  • Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality

    02:38

  • Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

    03:08

  • Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets

    00:25

  • NY prosecutors drop groping charges against Andrew Cuomo

    00:23

  • North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile

    00:24

  • A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows

    02:15

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

    02:28

  • CDC under fire for ‘confusing’ COVID guidance, Chicago schools switch to remote learning

    02:14

TODAY

CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15

02:19

Late Wednesday, the CDC approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots for children aged 12 to 15. More than half of 12-to-17-year-olds are fully vaccinated, but the pandemic continues to impact teachers, students and parents with some reportedly planning to return to remote learning amid concerns over the recent surge of cases. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status

    02:11

  • $632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers

    00:53

  • More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm

    00:28

  • Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12

    00:32

  • 83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15

    02:19

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All