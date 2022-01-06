CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15
02:19
Share this -
copied
Late Wednesday, the CDC approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shots for children aged 12 to 15. More than half of 12-to-17-year-olds are fully vaccinated, but the pandemic continues to impact teachers, students and parents with some reportedly planning to return to remote learning amid concerns over the recent surge of cases. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Jan. 6, 2022
Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status
02:11
$632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers
00:53
More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm
00:28
Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 12
00:32
83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts
01:49
Now Playing
CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 15