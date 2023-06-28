IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

New malaria cases in US trigger alert from CDC

02:02

The CDC is urging doctors to be on the lookout for mosquito-transmitted malaria after officials identified five locally-acquired cases in the United States in recent weeks. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.June 28, 2023

