New malaria cases in US trigger alert from CDC
02:02
The CDC is urging doctors to be on the lookout for mosquito-transmitted malaria after officials identified five locally-acquired cases in the United States in recent weeks. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.June 28, 2023
New malaria cases in US trigger alert from CDC
02:02
