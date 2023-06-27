CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months
The CDC issued a new warning after five cases of malaria were found in the United States over the past two months. These are the first infections in 20 years to be acquired locally and not linked to travel outside of the country.June 27, 2023
