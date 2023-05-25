Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough
The CDC is investigating a salmonella outbreak that may be linked to contaminated cookie dough after at least 18 infections were reported in six states. The CDC says some of those who became ill had eaten raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s Pizza stores.May 25, 2023
Salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to raw cookie dough
