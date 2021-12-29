IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • This high school coach is changing lives as well as winning games

    04:52

  • Watch this baby hear her parents clearly for the first time

    01:06

  • Time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statues is opened

    00:55

  • Parents of girl shot dead by LAPD in dressing room call for justice

    02:25

  • Will supply-chain issues get any better in 2022?

    03:13

  • Looking back at John Madden’s life and legacy

    05:47

  • Football coach and broadcaster John Madden dies at age 85

    03:01

  • Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid remembered after his death at 82

    03:02

  • Holiday travel chaos intensifies

    02:25
  • Now Playing

    CDC head discusses decision to cut COVID isolation period in half

    04:42
  • UP NEXT

    US reaches new record for daily COVID cases

    02:25

  • Cloudy skies forecast for Northeast on New Year’s Eve

    00:53

  • FDA-approved eyedrops could replace your reading glasses

    02:52

  • Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference

    06:46

  • Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise

    00:52

  • Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation

    01:59

  • ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology

    04:43

  • 2nd time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statue

    00:35

  • Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash

    00:34

  • Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood

    00:24

TODAY

CDC head discusses decision to cut COVID isolation period in half

04:42

Joining TODAY live, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, discusses the decision to cut the COVID isolation period in half: “This was really a way to tell people: Make sure you isolate in those first five days, when you’re maximally infected.” She also talks about how effective antigen tests are against the new variants.Dec. 29, 2021

FDA says rapid COVID-19 antigen tests may be less sensitive in detecting omicron

  • UP NEXT

    This high school coach is changing lives as well as winning games

    04:52

  • Watch this baby hear her parents clearly for the first time

    01:06

  • Time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statues is opened

    00:55

  • Parents of girl shot dead by LAPD in dressing room call for justice

    02:25

  • Will supply-chain issues get any better in 2022?

    03:13

  • Looking back at John Madden’s life and legacy

    05:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All