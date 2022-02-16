CDC expected to update mask guidance as early as next week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As COVID-19 cases continue to steadily decline nationwide, NBC News has learned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could loosen its indoor mask guidance as early as next week. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.
Feb. 16, 2022
