TODAY

CDC expected to relax indoor masking guidelines Friday

01:44

In light of declining cases and hospitalizations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to loosen indoor masking requirements on Friday. NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres joins TODAY to break down the new guidance, which will focus on new metrics that place less emphasis on case counts and give more weight to hospitalizations.Feb. 25, 2022

