    CDC eases indoor mask requirements

TODAY

CDC eases indoor mask requirements

00:39

The CDC announced on Friday that it was changing its guidance on masking up in indoor settings, including schools. The new guidelines are based on reduced hospitalizations and deaths around the country.Feb. 26, 2022

    CDC eases indoor mask requirements

