CDC director: ‘We should be back to school full-time, 5 days a week’

Commenting on new guidance that that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most places, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, tells TODAY that “we really do need to understand that this country is not uniform” and that “we need to look at our travel guidance, our school guidance, our child-care guidance, our camp guidance.” She cautions that while ”parents and perhaps even teachers may want to continue wearing masks to model behavior” for children, “we really should all be back to school full time five days a week.”