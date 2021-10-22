IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

CDC director: ‘We do not indicate a preference’ for mix-and-match boosters

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, joins TODAY to discuss the agency’s giving the go-ahead to COVID-19 booster shots. “This is good news because we now have a booster plan for all three of our vaccines,” she says. “We do not indicate a preference.” She also addresses whether boosters could be expanded to people over 40 without underlying conditions, and the timetable for young children getting vaccinated.Oct. 22, 2021

