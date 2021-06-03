CDC director: ‘Every shot in every arm is a win’

Commenting on President Biden declaring June a “national month of action” to get more Americans vaccinated, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, tells TODAY it’s an effort “to understand all of the reasons why people may not have yet rolled up their sleeves and meet them where they are.” She says “there is no magic target for herd immunity” but that vaccinating 70 percent of all Americans would be a big step to community protection. She also commentx on the latest CDC guidelines for kids wearing masks outdoors at summer camp.