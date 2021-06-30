CDC director addresses confusion over mask policies and variants

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, joins TODAY to comment on confusion over masks and vaccine guidance. “Those masking policies are not to protect the vaccinated, they’re to protect the unvaccinated,” she says. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States … we would suggest that you look to your local policies.” Regarding some doctors recommending that people who have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot, she says, “We have every reason to believe … J&J will perform against the delta variant” and that booster shots are “unstudied.”