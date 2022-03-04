CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed
New data released by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that 90% of the U.S. population live in areas where masks are no longer needed. Masks are still required on public transit and air travel. The NFL says its suspending all COVID-19 protocols immediately, meaning that no testing or masks will be required.March 4, 2022
