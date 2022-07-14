IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gabby Giffords on road to recovery, fight to make America safer

    07:58

  • Brittney Griner returns to Russian court one week after guilty plea

    01:20

  • TikTok couponer shares tips for saving money at the grocery store

    03:16

  • Popular beaches shut down amid sharp rise in shark attacks

    03:01

  • House votes to create a secure system for reporting UFOs

    00:27

  • Full moon fever strikes as millions snap shots of supermoon

    01:08

  • Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

    00:28
    Cat lost at Boston airport found safe after 3 weeks on the run

    00:37
    Biden signs joint declaration to prevent Iran from going nuclear

    01:41

  • Trump tried to call WH staff in connection to Jan. 6 hearing: source

    00:31

  • Fallout intensifies from Uvalde ‘hallway’ video

    03:29

  • Dozens missing after devastating flood tears through Virginia

    03:28

  • Is there any relief in sight for high inflation numbers?

    02:32

  • Inflation surged higher than expected in June, rattling consumers

    03:39

  • When to catch the supermoon set to light up the night sky this week

    00:58

  • Queen honors healthcare workers for service during pandemic

    00:26

  • Elton John puts finishing touches on ‘Devil Wears Prada’ musical

    00:43

  • Alex Murdaugh expected to be indicted for murders of wife and son

    02:03

  • The new images of space are stunning but what are we looking at?

    02:06

  • How renters can gain a competitive edge when bidding for homes

    03:28

Cat lost at Boston airport found safe after 3 weeks on the run

00:37

A cat that was lost at Boston’s Logan airport three weeks ago has been found safe. Airport workers say it’s unclear whether Rowdy got tired or hungry, but it appears she finally gave up the chase.July 14, 2022

