'Martin' cast to reunite for 30th anniversary special
The cast of the hit 90’s sitcom “Martin” are reuniting for the show’s 30th anniversary. The reunion special will look back on the show’s legacy and will debut on BET+ later in 2022.Feb. 21, 2022
