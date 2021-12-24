Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift04:37
UP NEXT
Inside Princess Diana’s childhood home during the holidays03:51
Holiday forecast: Deadly winter storm on the move in the West00:50
Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry07:17
Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright00:19
Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree02:45
Inside the Bidens’ first Christmas at the White House02:36
Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas06:37
President Biden spends Christmas at the White House as holiday troubles pile up00:47
Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights01:57
Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview07:27
Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips06:55
Mystery surrounds time capsule found beneath Robert E. Lee statue00:34
Why Queen Elizabeth won't be spending Christmas at traditional country estate02:40
Biden extends student loan freeze until May00:26
Travel restrictions impact another Christmas season in Bethlehem02:39
Last-minute shipping deadlines to get your gifts delivered by Christmas02:19
Biden plans to run again in 202400:23
Pennsylvania congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint00:31
Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas00:31
Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift04:37
The TODAY team does a Secret Santa exchange every Christmas, and this year, Carson Daly upped his gift-giving game by giving Hoda Kotb a very special message from Blake Shelton.Dec. 24, 2021
Now Playing
Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift04:37
UP NEXT
Inside Princess Diana’s childhood home during the holidays03:51
Holiday forecast: Deadly winter storm on the move in the West00:50
Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry07:17
Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright00:19
Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree02:45