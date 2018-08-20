Carson Daly and NBA star Kevin Love sit down for powerful conversation about men’s mental health

Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
Carson Daly and NBA star Kevin Love talk about men’s mental health
When NBA star Kevin Love wrote an essay about his struggles with anxiety and depression, it brought awareness to mental health issues that are often not openly discussed, especially among men. The article caught the attention of TODAY’s Carson Daly, who has had his own battle with anxiety and panic attacks.
