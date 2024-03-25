Carnival ship catches fire at sea after possible lightning strike
The Carnival Freedom cruise ship is returning to port in Florida after it may have been struck by lightning, igniting a massive fire in its exhaust funnel. Separately, authorities are investigating an accidental steam release on a Holland America ship killed two crew members. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.March 25, 2024
