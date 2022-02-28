Cardiologist who survived heart attack shares symptoms to look for
05:02
Share this -
copied
Dr. William Wilson joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share his story of experiencing a heart attack while at the gym. While he says it can be hard to know for sure if you are having a heart attack, he shares symptoms that should cause concern.Feb. 28, 2022
Now Playing
Cardiologist who survived heart attack shares symptoms to look for
05:02
UP NEXT
How to lose weight and reset your body as you age
04:49
New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week
00:26
The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health
03:55
Why the CDC has eased mask requirements for most of the country