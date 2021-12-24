IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

  • Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry

    07:17

  • Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

    00:19

  • Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    02:45

  • Inside the Bidens’ first Christmas at the White House

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden spends Christmas at the White House as holiday troubles pile up

    00:47

  • Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights

    01:57

  • Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview

    07:27

  • Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips

    06:55

  • Mystery surrounds time capsule found beneath Robert E. Lee statue

    00:34

  • Why Queen Elizabeth won't be spending Christmas at traditional country estate

    02:40

  • Biden extends student loan freeze until May

    00:26

  • Travel restrictions impact another Christmas season in Bethlehem

    02:39

  • Last-minute shipping deadlines to get your gifts delivered by Christmas

    02:19

  • Biden plans to run again in 2024

    00:23

  • Pennsylvania congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint

    00:31

  • Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas

    00:31

  • Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03

  • Thursday expected to be heaviest travel day before Christmas

    03:42

  • ‘We have every tool we need to put this pandemic behind us,’ doctor says

    03:29

TODAY

Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas

06:37

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, joins Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie for his yearly visit to TODAY to share a Christmas message. “Being with the people we love, just there, means the world — which actually is what Christmas is all about,” he says.Dec. 24, 2021

  • Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry

    07:17

  • Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

    00:19

  • Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    02:45

  • Inside the Bidens’ first Christmas at the White House

    02:36
  • Now Playing

    Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden spends Christmas at the White House as holiday troubles pile up

    00:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All