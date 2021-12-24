Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, joins Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie for his yearly visit to TODAY to share a Christmas message. “Being with the people we love, just there, means the world — which actually is what Christmas is all about,” he says.Dec. 24, 2021
