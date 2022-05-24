IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for mysterious Bahamas deaths

Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for mysterious Bahamas deaths

A newspaper in the Bahamas is reporting that the autopsies of the three American tourists killed at a Sandals resort died from carbon monoxide poisoning. No source has been given on the deadly gas and the bereaved families have requested independent autopsies.May 24, 2022

