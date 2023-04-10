Why Mondays are the best day of the week to go car shopping
With the cost of new cars skyrocketing and prices for used cars still at record levels, what is the best strategy for buying a car and keeping costs down? NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares what you need to know before heading to the showroom.April 10, 2023
