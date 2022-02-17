Police dash cam captures frightening car crash in Colorado
00:22
A police dash camera was recording as a state trooper pulled over a driver in Colorado. Just moments after the officer walks away from the car, a van slams into the vehicle. People in both vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the van was cited for careless driving.Feb. 17, 2022
