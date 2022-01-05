IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Want a 'new year, new you'? Shop Steals & Deals resolution essentials up to 76% off

  • How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences

    05:00

  • Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana

    05:53

  • First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution

    00:32

  • Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated

    02:56

  • Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

    03:08
  • UP NEXT

    Powerball jackpot jumps to $610 million as people race to buy tickets

    00:25

  • NY prosecutors drop groping charges against Andrew Cuomo

    00:23

  • North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile

    00:24

  • A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows

    02:15

  • Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

    02:28

  • CDC under fire for ‘confusing’ COVID guidance, Chicago schools switch to remote learning

    02:14

  • Fallout grows over response to drivers stranded for 20+ hours on 1-95

    05:24

  • Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test

    04:54

  • Author Terri Trespicio shares why it’s important to ‘Unfollow Your Passion’

    03:26

  • Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situations

    05:07

  • What kind of masks should children wear in school?

    03:38

  • Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him

    01:45

  • Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity

    04:05

  • Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown

    02:52

TODAY

Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

03:08

Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC Senior National correspondent Kate Snow to speak out on her involvement in the Capitol Riot on January 6th. Ryan, who says she deeply regrets entering the Capitol that day, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and got a 60-day prison sentence.Jan. 5, 2022

The Jan. 6 Capitol riot investigation needs to be televised for all America to see

  • How virtual reality is innovating work-from-home experiences

    05:00

  • Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana

    05:53

  • First woman to become commanding officer of USS Constitution

    00:32

  • Athletes Kyrie Irving, Novak Djokovic return to play despite being unvaccinated

    02:56

  • Consumer Electronics Show returns with holograms, augmented reality

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan speaks out before federal prison sentence

    03:08

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All