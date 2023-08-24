Deployed dad surprises son on first day of school — in a costume!
Watch highlights from the first GOP debate of 2024 election
With former President Donald Trump absent from the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, much of the night revolved around the next two highest-polling candidates: Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports on the highlights for TODAY.Aug. 24, 2023
