Candace Cameron Bure shares last text exchange with Bob Saget

Actor Candace Cameron Bure, who played one of Bob Saget’s daughters on “Full House,” opens up about his death in a candid and emotional exclusive interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb. “I've never had a friendship like the one I've had with him. And that's why it makes it so hard,” she says. “I can't believe he's gone forever. I just can't. My brain has not comprehended that yet.” She also shares the last message he sent her, calling her “like my favorite person on earth.”Feb. 3, 2022