    Candace Cameron Bure on friendship with Bob Saget: 'He was so emotionally available'

Candace Cameron Bure on friendship with Bob Saget: 'He was so emotionally available'

In an exclusive interview with Hoda Kotb, Candace Cameron Bure shares what made her late "Full House" co-star Bob Saget so special. "He was so emotionally available all the time. And he was really the first person in my life as a man that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations," she said.Feb. 2, 2022

    Candace Cameron Bure on friendship with Bob Saget: 'He was so emotionally available'

