TODAY

Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY

01:11

Out on the TODAY plaza, Hoda Kotb meets Lex, a cancer survivor who's been planning to come to New York City for over three years. Lex says that every day in the hospital he would watch the TODAY Show, and that he knew once he finished chemotherapy last month that he had to make his way to the plaza.April 8, 2022

