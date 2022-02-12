IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Canadian truckers resist orders to end blockade at border crossing

    02:02
Canadian truckers resist orders to end blockade at border crossing

02:02

Truckers in Canada protesting coronavirus restrictions have extended their protests from Ottawa to the border. Now, truckers continue to block an important U.S. border crossing, despite a court order for them to clear the way. Canadian officials are running out of patience as the blockade continues to paralyze Canada’s capital city. NBC’s Ron Allen reports for Weekend TODAY.Feb. 12, 2022

    Canadian truckers resist orders to end blockade at border crossing

    02:02
    US warns Russia may invade Ukraine at any moment

    02:01

