Canada moves to ban Americans from buying Ozempic there

The hype around diabetes drug Ozempic as an effective weight loss drug is causing shortages in U.S. pharmacies, leading some to fill the prescriptions internationally. Now health officials in British Columbia are trying to limit the sale of the drug to non-Canadian residents. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.March 31, 2023

