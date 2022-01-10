IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Can you lose weight without exercising, and other diet and exercise questions answered

What is the KETO diet, and how can you lose weight without exercising? Those are some of the top questions people asked on Google, and TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer and sports medicine physician Dr. Jordan Metzl join TODAY with some insight into the answers.Jan. 10, 2022

