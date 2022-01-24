IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica03:53
Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life09:55
Now Playing
Can you guess the real names of these celebrities?04:27
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture02:41
Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors?04:13
Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski talk new series ‘The Gilded Age’05:07
Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’05:10
‘Arthur’ writer celebrates decades of iconic aardvark character04:45
See Betty White’s final message recorded 11 days before her death00:42
In new Apple TV+ ad, Jon Hamm really wants some face time on screen00:44
Could Idris Elba be the next James Bond?00:52
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate00:32
Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency01:45
Team USA snowboarder Jamie Anderson shares video of her engagement with TODAY00:28
Woman takes selfie on top of her car as it sinks into a river05:19
Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 6602:36
Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood07:39
Jimmy Fallon reacts to meteorologist’s coughing fit on live TV03:13
Pete Davidson and Colin Jost buy retired Staten Island ferry boat01:00
Prince William jokes about having a fourth baby00:58
Can you guess the real names of these celebrities?04:27
Which celebrity’s real name is Aubrey Graham? How about Belcalis Almanzar? Hoda and Jenna try to guess in a multiple-choice game matching names to stars.Jan. 24, 2022
Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica03:53
Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life09:55
Now Playing
Can you guess the real names of these celebrities?04:27
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture02:41
Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors?04:13
Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski talk new series ‘The Gilded Age’05:07