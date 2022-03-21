Can you develop allergies later in life? Answering your spring questions
NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen separates spring fact from fiction in the latest edition of Consumer Confidential. She busts myths surrounding spring allergies, growing taller during the warmer months and waiting after you eat to go swimming.March 21, 2022
Can you develop allergies later in life? Answering your spring questions
