IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

  • Retiring custodian surprised with mustache sendoff from school

    00:58

  • Amber Heard reveals evidence that would have left impact with jury

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Can the Scandinavian sleep method help couples avoid fights?

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Blazing heat waves could leave Americans in the dark this summer

    02:51

  • Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortage

    03:05

  • Video reveals floods destroyed miles of Yellowstone National Park

    00:26

  • 5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of student

    00:27

  • UK approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradition to US

    00:27

  • Families of missing US veterans in Ukraine fear their capture

    02:15

  • Jan 6. hearing reveals Mike Pence was within 40 feet of rioters

    02:26

  • 2 people killed, 1 injured in Alabama church mass shooting

    01:46

  • Biden says a recession is ‘not inevitable,’ following market plunge

    02:21

  • Emma Thompson talks navigating activism in the spotlight

    02:19

  • Surfing sisters’ mission to protect the ocean from climate change

    05:07

  • Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin talks NFTs, new focus on 'something legal'

    05:24

  • Watch: Teen saves driver who accidentally plunged car into water

    01:37

  • Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?

    01:58

  • Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone

    02:40

  • Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over risk of rolling while parked

    00:27

  • Reagan shooter John Hinckley, Jr. free of all court oversight

    00:25

TODAY

Can the Scandinavian sleep method help couples avoid fights?

02:11

Couples who have trouble sleeping may want to check out the Scandinavian sleep method, which is when you and your partner sleep in the same bed, but you each have your own comforter or duvet.June 17, 2022

  • Retiring custodian surprised with mustache sendoff from school

    00:58

  • Amber Heard reveals evidence that would have left impact with jury

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Can the Scandinavian sleep method help couples avoid fights?

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Blazing heat waves could leave Americans in the dark this summer

    02:51

  • Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortage

    03:05

  • Video reveals floods destroyed miles of Yellowstone National Park

    00:26

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All